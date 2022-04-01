This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Riot’s April 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring a slew of wonderful new books to bookstores near you. How to know which new release is your perfect fit? Why, look to the stars, of course! Check out your horoscope below for a peek at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

But first, let’s talk about my favorite thing: the moon! April starts and ends with a new moon this year, with this first stage in a new lunar phase taking place on the 1st and the 30th. The new moon is a perfect time for rest, intention setting, and replenishing of the spirit. Start the month with some quiet time to think about what you’d like to achieve in the month ahead and some self-care activities. Work with the cycle of the moon to bring your goals to fruition around the time of the full moon, and then close up loose ends and reflect on your experiences during the waning period. If you want to learn more about the magic of the moon and how it can positively impact your life, I recommend The Moon Book: Lunar Magic to Change Your Life by Sarah Faith Gottesdiener.

April 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel (April 26, Redhook) Perseverance is Aries’ greatest tool in April. You certainly know how to get what you want, and that skill will be indispensable in the coming weeks. Disagreements and miscommunications may threaten to throw you off track, but determination can help you overcome any obstacle. In love, the planets are asking you to reflect on your priorities and desires before making a commitment. I recommend Kaikeyi, feminist mythological retelling by Vaishnavi Patel. Kaikeyi, the only princess in her kingdom, grew up with stories of powerful, benevolent gods. But as her mother is banished and Kaikeyi herself ignored, her pleas to the gods go unanswered. When Kaikeyi returns to the stories her mother once read to her, she discovers her own magic. That magic changes the course of Kaikeyi’s life — and threatens to upend the destiny foretold by the gods.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

End of the World House by Adrienne Celt (April 19, Simon Schuster) The seasons are changing, and so are Taurus’s circumstances. Big adjustments can be tough for you. Give yourself the same grace and patience you give to your loved ones. Travel may be in your future, especially for your career. Differing opinions among colleagues can cause trouble this month. Remaining open to other perspectives may put you in a powerful decision making position. Check out End of the World House by Adrienne Celt. The apocalypse is looming, but best friends Bertie and Kate are more concerned with a relocation for a new job pulling them apart. They take a trip to Paris to bond before the move, but when frightening world events overlap with a private night tour of the Louvre, they get stuck in a time loop and then separated from each other. Can they reunite in time to survive the end of the world?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann (April 12, Berkley) April asks Gemini to choose joy. The twins’ dual nature makes it easy for you to explore different perspectives, but a grim outlook can change the shape of the month ahead. The planets are aligned for you to recenter and set your intentions. Now is the time to infuse your future with positivity. Scheduling hiccups may pose difficulties, so be careful with your calendar and avoid running late. I recommend The Romantic Agenda by Claire Kann. Joy has been secretly in love with her best friend Malcolm for years. So when he announces he’s met the love of his life, she’s distraught. Joy is determined to show Malcolm that she’s the right partner for him during a weekend trip, and she plans to do it with Fox, who offers to pretend to fall in love with Joy to make Malcolm jealous. But as Joy spends more time with Fox, she starts to wonder if Malcolm is really her destiny.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Unlikely Animals by Claire Hartnett (April 12, Ballantine Books) Wishing and hoping can only take you so far, Cancer. If there’s something you want, April demands you take action to get it. Love, career, personal growth — it’s all within reach if you’re willing to put in the work. Special care should be taken with intergenerational family relationships this month. Important lessons may be learned from loved ones in different life phases. You should read Unlikely Animals by Claire Hartnett. Emma Starling was once believed to have healing powers. But now that she’s in medical school, her gift seems to have faded. When Emma’s father is diagnosed with a fatal brain disease, she returns home in the hopes she can do something to save him. But between Emma’s uncertainty, her father’s hallucinations of animals and ghosts, and her missing high school friend, Emma wonders if she can do anything to help her small New Hampshire town.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Love, Hate & Clickbait by Liz Bowery (April 26, MIRA) Authenticity is a driving force for Leos in April. Your desire to impress others can sometimes push you to be something other than fully yourself. That can only get in the way of your true goals this month. The planets insist that you make all decisions from an honest and centered perspective. This can help shift many aspects of your life into place and clear the path for meaningful opportunities ahead. Read Love, Hate & Clickbait by Liz Bowery. Thom and Clay hate each other, but they’re willing to play nice in service of their greater goal of getting their boss, the mayor of California, elected as president. But after Thom and Clay are caught fighting in a viral photo that looks like they’re kissing, their boss asks them to keep up the façade in order to secure the gay vote. Soon, the fake relationship spirals out of control, threatening to crash the campaign and make both of the men catch feelings.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez (April 12, Berkley) It’s time for Virgo to do some metaphorical spring cleaning. There are some relationships in your life that need tending. Grace and forgiveness is key, both in dealing with others and with yourself. April is also the time to assess the balance in your life. Are you focusing too much on work and not enough on your own health and loved ones? The planets show some time off may be in order. Check out Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez. In 1960s Montgomery, Alabama, Civil Townsend is a young nurse with big dreams to make a difference in the African American community. But it’s not long before Civil sees for herself the danger and devastation caused by scientists, health care providers, and politicians taking health care decisions away from the people they impact. Decades later, as Dr. Civil Townsend prepares to retire, she must grapple with the stories of past patients.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Sense & Second-Degree Murder by Tirzah Price (April 5, HarperCollins) April demands that Libras live in the present. You’ve spent a lot of time recently lost in your head, both consumed with the past and worrying about the future. It’s time to let some things go and embrace this phase of your life. Time with loved ones could help you recenter. Family and friends can also be of great help in difficult situations, but only if you reach out and ask for support. I recommend Sense & Second-Degree Murder by Book Riot contributor Tirzah Price. This murder-laced Sense and Sensibility retelling stars two sisters with dreams beyond what society expects of women. Elinor wants to be a scientist, and Marianne plans to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a detective. When Elinor finds her father’s dead body in his office, the women of the Dashwood family are put in a precarious financial situation. But the sisters suspect foul play, and decide they must put their skills together to find out what happened.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow (April 5, The Dial Press) No one can read your mind, Scorpio. That can be a benefit when it comes to your career and keeping your competitors on their toes. But when it comes to family and personal relationships, it can lead to misunderstandings and frustration. You can’t hold your loved ones to expectations you haven’t communicated to them. If you’re looking for love, an open heart and honesty are key. You should read Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow. The women of the North family have had more than their share of tragedy — violent men, racism, and lynching, to name a few. But they also have incredible gifts. Some can heal through nursing. August has a singing voice that can blow people away. And Joan’s paintings might just change the world. Following three generations of the North family, this book is a love letter to Memphis and to the resilience and passion of Black women.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua (April 19, Ballantine Books) Don’t skip steps this month, Sagittarius. You tend to be a bit impatient, but cutting corners will come back to haunt you in April. If you make an effort in good faith, the planets are aligned to bring good results. In relationships, give credit where credit is due. Bonds can be made stronger by expressing gratitude, especially since your loved ones know you prefer to get things done without help. Check out Forbidden City by Vanessa Hua. Mei is only 16 when she leaves her impoverished village for a chance to join the Chinese Cultural Revolution. As soon as ambitious, charming Mei arrives at the capital, she knows exactly what she needs to do to make her revolutionary dreams a reality: charm Chairman Mao Zedong. Mei quickly becomes the Chairman’s protegée and lover. But when Mei receives her first political assignment, she learns the Communist Party isn’t what she thought.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Such Big Dreams by Reema Patel (April 26, Ballantine Books) Relationships rule April for Capricorn. This month is all about who you know — and it may be time to expand your social circle appropriately. New acquaintances can help guide you toward a career change. With loved ones, mending bridges is in order. There are some disagreements you may have let linger too long. A special vacation may help you set things right. I recommend Such Big Dreams by Reema Patel. Rakhi is tired of living in a Mumbai slum, tired of being looked down upon in her job as an assistant at a human rights organization, and tired of the trauma and regrets from her past that won’t stop haunting her. Then Alex, a new Canadian intern, starts in her office and finally seems to see her. Alex asks Rakhi to show him the “real” India, and in exchange, he’ll do something to help her reach her dreams. But as her deal with Alex progresses, Rakhi finds that the only way to reclaim her life is to change her dream.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe (April 19, Harper Voyager) Let your rage fuel you, Aquarius. You have big goals, and April will put plenty of obstacles in your way. Instead of letting anger throw you off course or sabotage your relationships, let it inspire you to push even harder for what you believe in. Learning something new could turn a challenge on its head. If something seems insurmountable, picking up a new skill could be just what you need. Read The Memory Librarian, a new short story collection by musician and artist Janelle Monáe. Set in the afrofuturist sci-fi world established in Monáe’s album Dirty Computer, the stories center around a totalitarian society where thoughts are controlled and memories erased. From rebellious outstations to seemingly compliant families with hidden secrets, each story shows people pushing back against a society that tries to control who they are and who they can become.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives by Mary Laura Philpott (April 12, Atria Books) Keep up the good work, Pisces! You’re on the path to achieving your goals, and success is within reach. This month, the planets suggest you avoid negative influences and distractions. While it’s important to stick to the plan, you should also spend some time enjoying the fruits of your labor. Treat a romantic partner or loved one to a special experience, something neither of you will soon forget. I recommend Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott. As a chronic worrier, Philpott always believed that her intense caring could protect the people she loved. But after finding her teenage son unconscious and navigating a family crisis, she realized that no amount of worrying can stop us from experiencing hardship. These essays explore themes of fear, facing the unexpected, and finding optimism despite tragedy.

Thanks for joining us for your April 2022 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your January, February, and March horoscopes and book recommendations!