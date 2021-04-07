This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Welcome to April, book nerds! This month is bursting with great new YA book releases, including Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli and Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders. Since those are probably already on your radar, I wanted to highlight ten great books that I think ought to be on your TBR this month. Make sure you get your library cards and your wallets ready, because you’re going to devour every single one of these April 2021 YA books!

The Infinity Courts by Akemi Dawn Bowman Nami Miyamoto has just graduated from high school and is excited to be headed to a party with her class, where she plans on talking to the boy she’s been in love with for years…and then she’s murdered before she can get there. She finds herself in Infinity, a place where human consciousness goes after their bodies die, and it’s run by Ophelia, an AI virtual assistant who is orchestrating a plot to control humans the way that they’ve controlled her — and it’s up to Nami and a group of rebels to stop her.

Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau Ballet is in Mia’s blood, and family legend has it that her many times great–grandmother was once painted by Degas himself. So she’s over the moon to finally get the chance to study dance in Paris, but it’s not exactly what she expected. Her classes are grueling, her rival is downright scary, but Paris is wonderful — and so is Louis, the boy who is all too happy to show her the city, proving that Paris is the city of love.

The Cost of Knowing by Brittney Morris Alex gets visions: When he touches a person or an object, he can see its future. Sometimes, they’re innocuous. Sometimes, they’re scary. It’s hard to live in the present when you’re always being shown glimpses of the future, but when he gets a vision that his little brother is going to die — and soon —Alex finds himself in a race against time, trying to stop his worst nightmare from unfolding.

What Beauty There Is by Cory Anderson Set against the backdrop of a brutal Idaho winter, this book follows two teens in crisis. Jack needs to find the drug money that sent his father to prison, or risk being separated from his younger brother in foster care. Ava has grown up in isolation with her bullying, intimidating father demanding silence and total obedience. But when he is also after the money Jack seeks, Ava is given a choice — stay quiet, or speak up and help Jack.

Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet by Laekan Zea Kemp Penelope wants nothing more than to open a pastelería next door to her father’s restaurant, Nacho’s Tacos, even if her parents have a different vision for her. Xander has never had a true home, but when he starts working at Nacho’s, he feels like he’s found the next best thing. As Penelope and Xander connect, a secret and threats to Xander’s status as an immigrant imperil both of their futures.

The Forest of Stolen Girls by June Hur Years earlier, Hwani and her younger sister vanished into a forest, only to awake without any memory of what happened close to a terrible crime scene. Now, 13 girls have also vanished into the forest and when Hwani’s father goes to investigate, he disappears too. Hwani is left to travel to the forest that once claimed her, and to reconnect with her now estranged sister, in order to find the truth.

She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen Scottie has just broken up with her terrible ex when a car accident puts her in the path of Irene, the school’s head cheerleader and her nemesis. But with her car in the shop and a basketball season underway, Scottie needs a ride. Irene has a car. Their relationship may not be great, but they begin carpooling…and one thing leads to another and soon Scottie is bribing Irene to pose as her fake girlfriend in order to get back at her ex. The last thing she expects is for real feelings to develop!

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart Iraya and Jazmyne are sworn enemies — but both young witches also happen to share a common enemy. Jazmyne’s mother is the queen, and her power has been fed by her daughters’ own magic. Jazmyne isn’t about to let her mother use her like she used her sister, so she turns to Iraya, and the girls broker an agreement to take down the queen…but things don’t go quite as planned.

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky For Rachel Chavez, horror movies are comforting because they’re predictable, and they have rules. She knows that you don’t go into the abandoned house, you don’t split up, and you definitely don’t make out with anyone while a killer is on the loose. But when the rich kids at her school invite her to a secret society that orchestrates fear tests, Rachel is completely unprepared, despite her extensive horror movie knowledge. Because this is one game she can’t lose.

The Half-Orphan’s Handbook by Joan F. Smith When Lila’s father died by suicide, she had to close herself off to survive the hurt. Now, she doesn’t trust liars and she doesn’t let herself love anyone new. But when her mom sends her to a summer grief camp, Lila is forced to open back up to other people and new possibilities…and she has to face the secrets surrounding her dad’s death if she’s going to heal.

I also have a YA novel out this month — pick up Pride and Premeditation if you like Jane Austen retellings, with a murder mystery slant!

