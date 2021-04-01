April 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s April 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Though April showers may come your way, they bring great new books out to play. Which one to read? Look to the stars! Find your April horoscope below, paired with a newly released book you’re sure to love.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
My Broken Language: A Memoir by Quiara Alegría Hudes (April 6, One World)
Ask for what you want, Aries. Your voice is powerful this month. Clear communication about your goals and needs is the key to success. Power struggles at work may cause tension; be clear with your team and don’t hesitate to seek advice from mentors. Your family will do anything to support you in April. In love, honesty about your desires can be transformative. You might enjoy My Broken Language by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes. Hudes came of age surrounded by a big, loving family in North Philly. But while her family was full of life, it was also full of secrets and tragedy. As a child, she swore to become an artist so she could one day tell her family’s story as it deserves to be told.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Buses Are a Comin’: Memoir of a Freedom Rider by Charles Person with Richard Rooker (April 27, St. Martin’s Press)
April finds Taurus in stormy weather. Life is tumultuous, and conflict in your inner circle makes things even worse. Luckily, your grounded nature and thick skin can be your umbrella. You can take what this month throws at you, and even offer some shelter to your loved ones. Money matters are positive in April; extra income may allow you to buy your way out of some troubles. Read Buses Are a Comin’ by Charles Person with Richard Rooker. In 1961, a group of Black and white activists called the Freedom Riders boarded a bus from DC to New Orleans. Charles Person was the youngest among them at age 18. In this memoir, he provides an insider’s look at this iconic moment in the Civil Rights Movement.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold by Bolu Babalola (April 13, William Morrow)
Gemini’s positive attitude means nothing can touch you this month. Your signature charm and curiosity will make April an adventure. Any bumps in the road become a chance to learn something new. Let your good mood rub off on your family to avoid drama at home, and use your curiosity for professional growth. In romance, new experiences may be the key to passion. Check out Love in Color by Bolu Babalola. This short story collection retells (and decolonizes) legendary love stories from around the world. Inspired by mythology from West Africa, Greece, the Middle East, and more, Babalola’s stories show love unbounded by place and genre.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto (April 27, Berkley)
You’re getting mixed signals this month, Cancer. Your love life is hot and cold, and since you wear your emotions on your sleeve, it’s hard to feign lukewarm feelings. Family drama has you out of sorts. At work, goals feel within reach one minute and impossible the next. Learning a new skill may turn things around for you, and the last week of the month will bring clarity. I recommend Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto. Meddelin Chan is tired of her Indo-Chinese mother and aunties interfering in her love life, but she didn’t expect her latest blind date to end up with her needing to hide a dead body. And once her aunties get involved, things get messier and messier until that dead body threatens to ruin a wedding in front of thousands of guests.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins (April 6, Harper)
Relationships are everything for Leos in April. You’ll find great joy in time spent with loved ones, and any problem can be faced with help from your squad. It’s also an auspicious time for new connections, particularly romantic ones. Look for opportunities to network, as they may open new doors. Money may be tight this month, so spend wisely and avoid risky investments. Check out Caul Baby by Morgan Jerkins, a powerful novel following generations of Black women in Harlem. The Melancon family is revered for their powerful caul, a layer of skin with healing powers. Desperately wanting a child, Leila seeks their help, but a failed deal followed by a stillbirth fills her with rage. Soon after, Leila’s niece gives birth to a daughter born with a caul. The Melancons take her to raise as their own, changing all of their lives forever.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price (April 6, HarperTeen)
Changes are afoot, Virgo. The success of your month will be determined by how quickly you can adjust to them. You hate it when your carefully laid plans are upended, but circumstances in April are outside of your control. It’s a great time for educational pursuits, so learn something new and look for a chance to use those new skills. Get plenty of rest to avoid health troubles. I recommend Pride and Premeditation by Book Riot contributing editor Tirzah Price. In this Pride and Prejudice retelling, Lizzie Bennet’s mother and sisters want her to find a husband, but she’s more focused on becoming a lawyer by creating a role for herself in her father’s law practice. When a murder takes place in town, Lizzie sees an opportunity to bring in a new client and show off her investigative skills. As she dives into the case, she discovers intrigue, danger, and a handsome legal rival named Darcy.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin (April 13, Berkley)
You can’t protect everyone, Libra. While things are moving in a good direction for you, April may be challenging for your loved ones. You like making the people around you feel safe and loved, but you can’t fix everything. Help your friends accept things outside of their control. Your love life may be a bit volatile this month. Stay calm; the last week of April will make up for the uncertainty. Read Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin. Hana dreams of hosting a radio show, but is waitressing at her mother’s Indian-Canadian fusion restaurant for now while building her skills by podcasting. But her mom’s restaurant is thrown into a frenzy when a distractingly handsome chef opens a competing restaurant nearby.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart (April 20, HarperTeen)
Scorpios must practice tact in April. You’re feeling full of passion this month. That’s great for your romantic life and creative endeavors. But it also means you’re liable to say something you might regret in a passionate moment. Fights with family and difficulties at work are ahead unless you hold your tongue. You know the exact power of your words, so use them with care. You might enjoy the new Jamaican inspired fantasy Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart. Iraya has spent her life imprisoned, dreaming of vengeance. Jazmyne is the daughter of a Queen who wants her dead. They’re both powerful witches, but also sworn nemeses. When Iraya and Jazmyne find they have a common enemy putting them both in danger, they’re willing to do anything to win — even work together.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Gold Diggers by Sanjena Sathian (April 6, Penguin Press)
Focus on what feels good this month, Sagittarius. You’ve been feeling constrained, and now is the time to stretch your wings. Many problems are out of your control in April; you can avoid frustrations by spending time with people and hobbies you enjoy. New experiences may trigger pivotal ideas for your future. Travel may not be in the cards, but don’t let that keep you from adventure. Read Gold Diggers, a fantastical and darkly funny commentary on the American Dream. As a teenager, Neil struggles to live up to his Indian American parents’ big expectations for him. He’s more interested in his cute neighbor Anita, especially when he learns she can brew ambition in an alchemical potion made from stolen gold. But after their heists lead to a terrible tragedy, they’ll spend the rest of their lives haunted by their actions.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
The Kindred Spirits Supper Club by Amy E. Reichert (April 20, Berkley)
Capricorns are feeling distracted this month. You’re having trouble keeping all of your plates spinning, especially with some trouble at home. Family arguments take a toll on your mood, causing issues at work and in your romantic life. Seek clarity through meditation and relaxation. With a little focus, you can turn things around and have a more peaceful final week of April. Check out The Kindred Spirits Supper Club by Amy E. Reichert. After losing her job in D.C., Sabrina begrudgingly returns to her Wisconsin hometown. In good news, she meets an attractive restaurateur who invites her to join his dinner club. In bad news, she’s forced to confront her family curse: an ability to see spirits with unfinished business.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Why She Wrote: A Graphic History of the Lives, Inspiration, and Influence Behind the Pens of Classic Women Writers by Lauren Burke and Hannah K. Chapman, illustrated by Kaley Bales (April 20, Chronicle Books)
You’ve got the power of persuasion, Aquarius. Everyone wants to spend time with you this month, making for intriguing romantic prospects. Let your passion be your guide. The admiration of your colleagues will help you reach any goal at work. At home, your humor and creativity will lead to great family memories. Your charm gives you great power in April; use it carefully. I recommend Why She Wrote. In a combination of comics and prose, this graphic history book glimpses into the lives of famous women writers from the 18th and 19th century like Jane Austen, Louisa May Alcott, and Alice Dunbar Nelson. Each author is shown at a pivotal point in her life when she fought to take control of her career.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi (April 6, Riverhead Books)
Pisces have much to gain this month. Unexpected wealth is coming your way, both literally and figuratively. You may receive unexpected funds in April, as well as new opportunities in your career. Surplus energy may inspire a last-minute adventure. Family conflict may cause some bumps in the road, but otherwise, you’re in for a month of excitement and personal growth. You should read Peaces by Helen Oyeyemi. Eschewing a wedding, Otto declares his love for Xavier by taking his last name. Xavier’s aunt gifts them a non-honeymoon in the form of train tickets to an unspecified destination. But once aboard the train with their pet mongoose, the couple discovers that the train and its strange owner are more mysterious and magical than they appear.
