April 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Changes are afoot, Virgo. The success of your month will be determined by how quickly you can adjust to them. You hate it when your carefully laid plans are upended, but circumstances in April are outside of your control. It’s a great time for educational pursuits, so learn something new and look for a chance to use those new skills. Get plenty of rest to avoid health troubles. I recommend Pride and Premeditation by Book Riot contributing editor Tirzah Price. In this Pride and Prejudice retelling, Lizzie Bennet’s mother and sisters want her to find a husband, but she’s more focused on becoming a lawyer by creating a role for herself in her father’s law practice. When a murder takes place in town, Lizzie sees an opportunity to bring in a new client and show off her investigative skills. As she dives into the case, she discovers intrigue, danger, and a handsome legal rival named Darcy.