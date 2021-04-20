New Releases Tuesday: Books Out This Week You Need To Read!

In this exquisite story of family, food, grief, and endurance, Michelle Zauner proves herself far more than a dazzling singer, songwriter, and guitarist. With humor and heart, she tells of growing up the only Asian American kid at her school in Eugene, Oregon; of struggling with her mother’s particular, high expectations of her; of a painful adolescence; of treasured months spent in her grandmother’s tiny apartment in Seoul, where she and her mother would bond, late at night, over heaping plates of food. As she grew up, moving to the East Coast for college, finding work in the restaurant industry, and performing gigs with her fledgling band–and meeting the man who would become her husband–her Koreanness began to feel ever more distant, even as she found the life she wanted to live. It was her mother’s diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer, when Michelle was twenty-five, that forced a reckoning with her identity and brought her to reclaim the gifts of taste, language, and history her mother had given her.

Reasons to read it: You might know Michelle Zauner from Japanese Breakfast, or from her viral 2018 New Yorker essay also called “Crying in H Mart.” This is a memoir about grief and identity as the child of immigrants. It’s supposed to have a lyrical style, which makes sense from a songwriter, but also includes frank and vulnerable discussions, including intimate anecdotes and family photos.