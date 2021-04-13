New Releases Tuesday: Books Out This Week to Add to Your TBR!

Anna Hart is a seasoned missing persons detective in San Francisco with far too much knowledge of the darkest side of human nature. When tragedy strikes her personal life, Anna, desperate and numb, flees to the Northern California village of Mendocino to grieve. She lived there as a child with her beloved foster parents, and now she believes it might be the only place left for her. Yet, the day she arrives she learns that a local teenage girl has gone missing.

The crime feels frighteningly reminiscent of the most crucial time in Anna’s childhood, when the unsolved murder of a young girl touched Mendocino and changed the community forever. As past and present collide, Anna realizes that she has been led to this moment. The most difficult lessons of her life have given her insight into how victims come into contact with violent predators. As Anna becomes obsessed with saving the missing girl, she must accept that true courage means getting out of her own way and learning to let others in.

Reasons to read it: This is from the same author as The Paris Wife, but it seems to have a very different tone. It has elements pulled from real missing persons cases and also uses trauma theory. It promises to include a “hint of the metaphysical,” so it will be interesting to see what that turns out to be. This is supposed to be a powerful, intense read, with Paula McLain’s signature lyrical writing style.