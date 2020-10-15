Reading Pathways: Anthony Horowitz

The Magpie Murders is the first in the Atticus Pund/Susan Ryeland series. Ryeland is the editor of famous murder mystery writer Alan Conway, who is working on his latest Detective Atticus Pund manuscript. The book Magpie Murders is a murder in a small English town, a fairly familiar murder mystery trope. Ryeland does not like Conway, he’s a piece of work but puts up with him because of her job. However as she reads his newest manuscript, Ryeland realizes that there’s more to the book than meets the eye. It’s a book within a book.

And more excitingly, it’s now a series. The sequel Moonflower Murders comes out on November 10, 2020. Ryeland is brought back to look into a murder at an English hotel that had happened years ago. A murderer was convicted at the time but the hotel owners’ daughter went missing after leaving a message saying that she thinks the police got it wrong. She told them that Alan Conway’s book based on the murder and hotel had convinced her. The parents ask Ryeland to come in and figure out what happened since she knew Conway’s work. It’s another well written mystery, again with a book within a book. I look forward to seeing more books in this series.