Anniversary Editions of YA Novels Perfect for Gifting

There’s nothing we love more than a fantastic edition of a great YA book, and with so many amazing books out there, it’s become quite the cornucopia of lovely anniversary and special editions! Anniversary and special editions often come with gorgeous new or revamped covers, exclusive content in the form of author interviews or commentary, and sometimes even bonus content like short stories! Many even have some jaw-dropping design elements that we are obsessed with, so it makes sense that these editions are ideal for gifting!

No matter the occasion, we hope that you’ll find the perfect special edition to give the YA lover in your life…or you can always add these gorgeous books to your own holiday wishlists!

Note: Unfortunately, there is a real disparity of special or anniversary edition YA novels by authors of color. This is really eye-opening when you consider the popularity of many authors of color, so I hope that publishing will address this issue when making choices about which novels to reissue with special edition features.

Jellicoe Road by Melina Marchetta The Michael L. Printz Award-winning Jellicoe Road recently got a cover revamp, and it’s gorgeous! This cover features the same poppies found on the original U.S. cover, but it’s a different look altogether! If you haven’t picked up this gorgeous novel about found family and uncovering a tragic past, then you are missing out!

Looking for Alibrandi 30th Anniversary Edition by Melina Marchetta Speaking of Melina Marchetta…her first novel released 30 years ago, and to mark the occasion, her Australian publisher is putting out a gorgeous hardcover edition with a new cover, plus this edition contains “an exclusive preface by the author, as well as photographs, letters, reviews, articles and mementoes from the time of its first publication and reception, and extracts from the original edited MS and Melina’s correspondence with her editor and publisher.” You might have to order it from Book Depository, but it looks like it’s totally worth it!

Huntress by Malinda Lo Following up the 10th anniversary edition of her debut novel Ash, here is a new reissue of Huntress, its companion novel! This new edition features a slight revamp of the cover, plus a short story set in the same world! And if you like your covers to match, this Asian-inspired fantasy novel also matches the Ash 10th anniversary edition.

Throne of Glass Collector’s Edition by Sarah J. Maas If you’re a big Sarah J. Maas fan, then this deluxe edition of her debut novel is a must-own. It features a “cloth slipcase with unique foil art on the case and the book cover, a ribbon pull, beautiful brand-new interior page designs, metallic endpapers, and a new map of Erilea.” Yes to fantasy maps, yes to deluxe features! The only sad thing is that the sequels haven’t gotten similar treatment!

Divergent: 10th Anniversary Edition by Veronica Roth If the idea of the first book in a beloved series getting special treatment but not its sequels saddens you, don’t worry — the Divergent series wasn’t left out! Award-winning artist Victo Ngai has given new life and new covers to all four books in the series, and each edition has special content from Veronica Roth herself!

Clockwork Angel Collector’s Edition by Cassandra Clare Clockwork Angel gets a gorgeous hardcover glow-up in this edition! I love how this book looks like something you’d actually find in the Infernal Devices universe. The listing says it contains exclusive content from Cassandra Clare, although you’ll have to buy the book to find out exactly what it is! And if you love this, don’t forget that there’s a City of Bones special edition as well!

The Hate U Give Collector’s Edition by Angie Thomas Angie Thomas’s award-winning, bestselling, groundbreaking, all around amazing debut novel is now available as a snazzy special edition with a GOLD cover! Look at how stunning it is! Bonus, this edition also includes a map of Starr’s neighborhood!

On the Come Up Collector’s Edition by Angie Thomas Not to be outdone, Angie Thomas’s second novel is also available in stunning silver, and contains a “letter from the author, deleted scenes, and even a photo of Angie as a teen rapper…an annotated playlist, Angie’s top five MCs, an annotated rap, illustrated quotes from the book.” All things you do not want to miss!

Six of Crows Collector’s Edition by Leigh Bardugo Shadow and Bone saw a gorgeous anniversary edition a couple of years ago, but Six of Crows really launched Bardugo’s work even higher, and so it’s no wonder there’s a gorgeous edition available. Longtime YA fans will remember that the first edition of the hardcover featured sprayed edges, and it’s hard to imagine how anything could top that…but these red sprayed edges come with “an exclusive letter from the author and six stunning full-color character portraits,” so sign us up!

Red Queen Collector’s Edition by Victoria Aveyard Red Queen, the fantasy novel where the color of your blood determines your place in the world, goes bold in this deluxe special edition, with a striking red case, fan art printed in color, and “a never-seen-before look behind the scenes of the Scarlet Guard.” This book definitely pops!

Code Name Verity by Elizabeth Wein It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since this stunning and moving novel was released, but earlier this year we saw the quiet release of a new paperback edition, which includes special content from the author, a bonus chapter, and a short story. While the cover is the same as the paperback edition, that extra content alone is worth getting a second copy!

