Anne Perry, Mystery Writer with Dark Past, Dies at 84

Mystery writer Anne Perry has died at 84. The author, born Juliet Marion Hulme, passed away in a Los Angeles hospital months after having a heart attack. A prolific mystery and crime writer, Perry published more than 100 books that collectively sold more than 26 million worldwide.

But crime wasn’t only in Perry’s books — when she was 15, she helped her best friend, Pauline Parker, murder her mother. Before adopting the pen name Anne Perry, Juliet was born in London in 1938 to a nuclear scientist and a marriage counselor. She was a sickly child, and as a result, lived with a foster family in the Caribbean to recover from various illnesses. It was after she was sent to live on a private New Zealand island that she met Pauline and the two developed a close relationship.