If you’ve been following the most popular anime in the U.S. and are in need of a Halloween costume still, we’ve got you. Now, those of you who have been doing this anime thing for a minute might say that anime Halloween costumes are just cosplay outfits, and you’d be correct. But, those who are new to liking anime and manga may not be as familiar, or may want to dress as their favorite characters for just a couple days at the end of spooky month and call it a day. We welcome all kinds here!

Some of these will come right on time if you order now, but you may have to choose some faster shipping options for others. Or, you can just revel in all the anime Halloween costume goodness and keep some of these in mind for next year’s festivities…or any other time. Read on for SpyxFamily, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, and Jujutsu Kaisen anime Halloween costumes, and thank me later.

SpyxFamily Anime Halloween Costumes Dress like Papa Forger/Midnight, if only for a night. $66

Go to that Halloween party dressed as the baddest assassin out there…or like you’re ready to protect a little girl from cows. $46

If you have hilarious reactions to things, love peanuts, and are maybe a little telepathic, this Anya Halloween costume might be more your speed. $35

Chainsaw Man Anime Halloween Costumes This is obviously just the head part of Chainsaw Man, but arguably the most important. You could wear virtually anything else with it, and those who know would know. $40+

Power from Chainsaw Man is…well, Power. She’s a mess, but at least she loves her cat! $66

I’m cheating a bit here, but had to include this because it’s too cute. Make your dog a little demon dog! I wouldn’t recommend for cats because cats. $27

Demon Slayer Costumes Dress as the poison master Insect Hashira and be a different kind of toxic! The is on sale right now for $40.

If you like a little of the green and black checkered action, go as our favorite cinnamon roll, hard-headed protagonist Tanjiro.

Demon little sisters t the front! Nezuko may have the cutest get up in all of Demon Slayer, so she’s a good choice for Halloween festivities.

Jujutsu Kaisen Costumes Jujutsu Kaisen has some of my favorite female characters of any new anime or manga out now, and Nobara is one of my favorites. Plus, this wig looks pretty good for a wig that’s included with the costume. $50

The nice thing about the Jujutsu Kaisen costumes is that they’re pretty simple. You can go as Yuji for $40+.

Gojo is quite the irresponsible teacher, but also great as a Halloween costume. $50

Hopefully at least one of these anime Halloween costumes is to your liking. If not, we’ve also got some quick and easy comic book inspired costumes, and even some for your fur babies!