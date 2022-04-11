Animated eBooks On Sale for $1-4

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kindle In Motion ebooks contain animated art and video features that can be turned on or off while reading. They can be read on any device, including Kindles. Most of the books offered are classics, but there are some recent titles included, too. Here's an example of one of the covers in action:

And what an animated illustration inside looks like:

Most of the Kindle In Motion titles are on sale today, ranging from $0.99 to $3.99. Click the covers to see the animated versions and previews from the interior.

Classics

Recent Titles