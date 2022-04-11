Misc Deals

Animated eBooks On Sale for $1-4

Kindle In Motion ebooks contain animated art and video features that can be turned on or off while reading. They can be read on any device, including Kindles. Most of the books offered are classics, but there are some recent titles included, too. Here's an example of one of the covers in action:

an animated cover of Journey to the Center of the Earth, showing pterodactyls circling in the sky during a lightning storm

And what an animated illustration inside looks like:

a page from Journey to the Center of the Earth showing a giant turtle rising from the water

Most of the Kindle In Motion titles are on sale today, ranging from $0.99 to $3.99. Click the covers to see the animated versions and previews from the interior.

Classics

Journey to the Center of the Earth
$0.99 Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne, art by Kilian Eng
Dracula
$0.99 Dracula by Bram Stoker, art by J.H. Williams III
Darkness There
$1.99 Darkness There by Edgar Allan Poe, art by M.S. Corley
The Brothers Grimm: Illuminated Fairy Tales, Vol. 1
$1.99 The Brothers Grimm: Illuminated Fairy Tales, Vol. 1 by Brothers Grimm, art by Kali Ciesemier, et al
The Secret Garden
$1.99 The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett, art by Hannah Christenson
The Wind in the Willows
$0.99 The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame, art by Evan Palmer
Recent Titles

Ricochet Joe
$1.99 Ricochet Joe by Dean Koontz, art by Oliver Barrett
Royal Design
$2.50 Royal Design by Sariah Wilson
Mermaid
$2.99 Mermaid by Jodi Picoult
A Filthy Business
$3.99 A Filthy Business by William Lashner
The Devil's Country
$3.99 The Devil's Country by Harry Hunsicker
Speed Girl
$2.99 Speed Girl by Stephan Talty
