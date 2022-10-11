Angela Lansbury, Star of MURDER, SHE WROTE, Has Died at 96

Lansbury received 18 Emmy nominations and won five Tony Awards, including a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. She was also named a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II.

While most of her early roles were what she called “bitches on wheels and people’s mothers,” her experience with Murder, She Wrote was different: “What appealed to me about Jessica Fletcher is that I could do what I do best and have little chance to play — a sincere, down-to-earth woman.”

A beloved actor, she will be missed by legions of fans collected over her long and decorated career.