An Author’s Search History, Or: How To Look Like A Murder Suspect Without Even Trying
My best friend and I have a deal: whichever one of us outlives the other deletes the recently deceased’s search history. No questions asked — except, I guess, by ouija board. We’re both writers, and when we talk about an author’s search history, we mean something…a little bit different from your average, everyday perversity.
As a millennial, I grew up when the internet was wild and untamed. My generation were there when all the grossest memes were born and we lived to tell the tale. (Put simply, it takes a lot to scare us.) Those of you who were there might be thinking, But what could be worse to have in your search history than “2 girls 1 cup” or — God forbid — “1 man 1 jar”? †
Well, buddy, I’m so glad you asked.
As fiction writers, we need to know things. Horrible things. Things like: What do dead bodies look like? Would X, Y, and Z kill a man (and how quickly)? What happens if a monarch gets assassinated 100+ years after a certain archduke? What did embalming smell like in the 16th century? OK, that last one’s just kind of weird, but you see where I’m going with this.
So, for your reading enjoyment, here’s an author’s search history, or: how to look like a murder suspect without even trying?
An Author’s Search History, Or: How To Look Like A Murder Suspect Without Even Trying
writing prompts
novel writing prompts
novel writing prompts for adults
adult novel writing prompts
how to write erotica
how to sell erotica on kindle
how much money do erotica authors make
SFF novel writing prompts
sci-fi writing prompts
how long to die in space
how long can you live without oxygen
how long to strangle someone
most effective strangulation methods
stab wounds
fatal stab wounds
what does twisting the knife do
why does Google say I have unusual traffic
what happens when you get stabbed
what does getting stabbed feel like
where to stab for quick death
where to stab for slow death
Christopher Lee stabbing scene
stab wounds in low pressure environment
stab wounds in high pressure environment
is the ISS low pressure or high pressure
would blood ruin spacecraft equipment
how far does blood travel in low gravity
difference between low gravity and freefall
undetectable ways to kill
what happens if you die in space
who prosecutes murders in space
best murder defenses
strangest murder defenses
famous unsolved homicides
Jack the Ripper in space
locked room murders
people who have died in space
space corpses
petechial hemorrhaging strangulation
petechial hemorrhaging low gravity
post mortem blood pooling examples
post mortem blood pooling in space
Body Farm pictures
where to hide a body on the ISS
stop unusual traffic error Google
hide a body best methods
lake in Yellowstone that dissolves people
planets with sulfuric acid
rain on Venus
how long for sulfuric acid to dissolve body
how much sulfuric acid to dissolve body
sulfuric acid murders
John George Haigh
killing someone with sulfuric acid
how to make sulfuric acid
where to buy sulfur
sulfur mining
Devil’s Gold
sulfur mining on other planets
what does sulfuric acid smell like
what is a choking odor
phosgene gas planet
phosphine on Venus
books set on Venus
colonizing Venus
avoid Google unusual traffic warning
how long to die sulfuric acid
sulfuric acid in low pressure environment
dangerous chemicals aboard ISS
chemical leak ISS
faking death by chemical leak
deadly chemicals with no odor
deadly chemicals no odor no trace autopsy
standard autopsy procedure
murders that didn’t show up in autopsy
does the air bubble between the toes really work
how long to write a novel
how to write a good mystery novel
how long do mystery writers take to write their books
how to hide traffic from Google
when can writers quit their day jobs
six-figure book deals
how book deals pay out
jobs in my area
† If you don’t know what these mean, be happy, and Google at your own risk.
Want more writer humor? Check out M. Lynx Qualey’s list of the best “Hi, I’m a Writer in a Movie” memes and Alysia Stevenson’s essay on the five phases of writer’s block.