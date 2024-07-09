Audiobooks Promotions An achingly perfect tale of love, friendship and faith, Some Small Magic is available in audio everywhere July 9th! Vivek Patel Jul 9, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists What Are the Best Books of the 21st Century? Swoony Historical Romance like BRIDGERTON It's Never Too Late to Be a Magical Girl! 7 Books to Read for Disability Pride Month