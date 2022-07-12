Meet the New Reality Show: America’s Next Great Author
Casting calls have begun for a new reality show called America’s Next Great Author. It claims to be the first reality show about and produced by writers. In the pilot episode, writers will pitch their book to a panel of judges, including Jason Reynolds. The most promising writer in this pilot episode will win $2,500. Then, six finalists will compete to finish their books in a month while doing “live-wire challenges.”
The final prize is not mentioned on the website, but it may involve a publishing contract. Writers will also work with publishing professional who will provide mentoring.
The show is hosted by author Kwame Alexander, who posted a video on his Twitter encouraging writers to apply.
You can read more about America’s Next Great Author — or apply yourself for a casting call! — at their website.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
