American History Books You Didn’t Read in School: The List List #408

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: 19 Books for Kids About the Immigrant Experience in America

at BuzzFeed: 15 Audiobooks That Are So Sexy They’ll Make You Lose Track Of Time And Reality

at Electric Lit: 11 Novels Starring Essential Workers

at Epic Reads: 36 Books Your Favorite Authors Recommend Reading

at Get Literary: Read like a Hargreeves with These 8 Books for Umbrella Academy Fans

at Greatest: Unleash Your Inner Creativity: 17 Books to Get You Started

at Huffington Post: Children’s Books That Teach Kids About Emotions

at POPSUGAR: Hittin’ the Road? These 89 Audiobooks Are Here to Keep You Company

at Riveted: Books to Read While You Wait for Your Concerts to be Rescheduled

at Shondaland: 8 Books That Offer the American History Lessons You Didn’t Get in School

at Southern Living: 5 Books to Read If You Love Train Travel

at Tor.com: Five Books in Which Magic Comes at a Price

at Words Without Borders: 10 Translated Books from India to Read Now