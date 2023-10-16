Watch the First Official Trailer for AMERICAN FICTION

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

American Fiction, based on Erasure by Percival Everett, debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will have a theatrical release in December. The movie stars Jeffrey Wright as Monk, a novelist frustrated by the kind of stereotypical Black narratives favored in the literary world. As a joke, he writes his own over-the-top satire of this genre, titling it My Pafology. When the book not only gets a publishing contract but becomes a bestseller, he quickly gets in over his head.

The movie also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, and Sterling K. Brown. It’s written and directed by Cord Jefferson. It won the the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. You can watch the first official trailer below.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.