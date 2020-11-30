Romance, Fantasy, and Dystopia: Reading Pathways to Ally Condie

In case you have not discovered author Ally Condie, she is one that should definitely be on your radar for romance, fantasy, and dystopia. Her writing captures our hearts and leaves us reeling and as we fall in love with the worlds she builds and her unique characters. Now that her amazing young adult dystopian series, Matched, is celebrating its tenth anniversary of capturing everyone’s attention, I felt it was time to showcase a reading pathway for this amazing young adult and middle grade author. Use this guide to start up your discovery of Ally Condie’s books, mostly adventurous, romantic, and full of magical elements.

Where to Start Reading Ally Condie’s Books

Matched This utterly adventurous and romantic dystopian novel is the first in the Matched series, perfect for fans of The Hunger Games. Cassia has always trusted the Society’s choices where she resides, including her heart and who she might be meant to marry, which is decided in an annual banquet. When her best friend appears on the Matching screen, she is certain he’s the one for her, until she sees another face flash for an instant before the screen fades to black. Now she is faced with impossible choices: between Xander and Ky, between the only life she’s ever known and a path no has dared to follow that might just open up unimaginable doors for her. This classic novel, celebrating ten years in 2020, is the perfect book to get you started in an author love affair with Ally Condie.

The Last Voyage of Poe Blythe In this fantasy and adventure book full of epic girl power, which is releasing in a paperback format this year, we get to know Poe Blythe, the 17-year-old captain of the Outpost’s last mining ship. She wants far more than the gold they tear from the Serpentine River; she wants utter revenge. Poe has vowed to annihilate the river raiders who robbed her of everything two years ago. But as she navigates the treacherous waters of the Serpentine and realizes there might be a traitor among her crew, she must also live with who she has become, who she wants to be, and the ways love can change and shape you. Full of romance, adventure, and action that will have you reeling on the edge of your seat, you’ll fall in love with this book and Poe Blythe.

Atlantia This novel explores adventure in an underwater city. Rio has dreamed of the world above Atlantia, but in a single moment all Rio’s hopes for the future are shattered when her twin sister, Bay, makes an unexpected choice, stranding Rio below. Alone and scared, Rio has to make some serious choices. Then, suddenly guided by a sinister mentor, Rio formulates a plan that leads to her learning things about her mother’s death, her own destiny, and the corrupted system constructed to govern the divide between land and sea. Full of secrets, this is a novel full of beautiful imagery and lessons that stay with you beyond the last page of the book, plus a captivating heroine to love.

Further Reading

Condie is also the author of The Darkdeep middle grade series with author Brendan Reichs, as well as super sugary romances such as the super readable and adorable novel, Summerlost. No matter where you start and how you discover this author, you will be pleasantly surprised at her amazing writing, sweet characters, and at the wonderful worlds that she creates.