All the News Book Riot Covered This Week
Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.
Welcome to your weekly round-up of all the bookish news worth talking about.
- Gillian Anderson Writes a Book About Women’s Pleasure
- Well-Read Black Girl Festival Lineup Announced
- Writers and Artists Run a Banner of Book Crowdfunding Projects
- Books Win at the 2024 Emmys
- 2024 Ignatz Awards Announced
- The 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist
- 63 Books for Every Fall Vibe
- Publishers Weekly Talks Book Bans With Kelly Jensen
- Plagiarism Complaint Against White Fragility Author Dismissed
- Watch Robert Pattinson in the Mickey 17 Trailer
- 2024 Caine Prize Winner Announced
- Power-Ranking the Books of 2004
- The Scarpetta Series With Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis is Go
- Heartstopper‘s New Season Has a Trailer
- This Barbie is a Magical Realist
- 8 Slasher Books for September
- How Booksellers Are Taking On Book Banners
- Jeff Bezos’ Fiancé Sued Over Alleged Kid Lit Plagiarism
- Learn a Little More About Hillary Clinton
- Why Teens Across the Country Are Acquiring Brooklyn Public Library’s Free Digital Cards
As a bonus for All Access members, here are a bunch of interesting links we didn’t quite get to.
