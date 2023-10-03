Watch the Trailer for ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr was published in 2014 and quickly became a bestseller, staying on the New York Times Bestseller list for 200 weeks. It also won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for the National Book Award.
The book has been adapted into a limited Netflix series, and the first trailer has just been released. The description is:
“All the Light We Cannot See tells the story of Marie-Laure Leblanc (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French girl taking refuge with her father and reclusive uncle in St. Malo, France and Werner (Louis Hofmann), a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime with an expertise in radio repair. Together they share a secret connection that will become a beacon of light that leads them through the harrowing backdrop of WWII.”
The miniseries comes to Netflix November 2nd, 2023.
