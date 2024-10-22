All of the Halloween Season Reading Lists
We’re right in the middle of Halloween season, which means your displays probably need a little refreshing! Whether you’re looking for picture books, YA horror, or queer gothic, we’ve got you covered with these creepy, eerie, and shudder-inducing reading lists from Book Riot and beyond!
Halloween Reads for Kids & Teens
Scary picture books for Halloween (or should I say…”scary”).
Hauntingly good ghost stories for tweens.
13 YA horror novels with BIPOC main characters. (I mean, if you haven’t read anything by Tiffany D. Jackson, now is the perfect time to do so!)
Halloween Reads for Adults
The best horror novels of 2024 (so far).
9 comics about strange phenomena.
20 of the best gothic novels to read on a gloomy night. (Mexican Gothic is probably showing up on every gothic fiction roundup, and that is 100% the mood I’m in this year.)
7 excellent haunted house novels written by women. (And I’ll give you a bonus title with this list, because The Good House by Tananarive Due wasn’t included, and that should be a crime.)
8 queer gothic novels to read by candlelight.
8 haunting Appalachian and Southern Gothic novels.
For me, I’m going all-in with my scary reading this October…I have Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay and a re-read of The Hunger by Alma Katsu on my bedside table. What creepy books are you reading this month?