Plan an ALICE IN WONDERLAND Tea Party

Several years ago, a dear friend of mine was pregnant with twins and I took on the task of throwing her baby shower. (If I pause to think about how many years ago, I grow faint, because those twins are now teenagers with TikTok accounts, and there is no way I am old enough for that to be possible.) My friend would not have enjoyed a traditional baby shower, so I recruited another friend and asked if she would help me plan a tea party. She immediately came back with, "What about a mad tea party?" and I knew then and there that she was the perfect partner. We set out to plan an Alice in Wonderland tea party for our friends, and we pulled it off!

We were on a shoe-string budget, and made nearly everything ourselves. I have often thought about the party I would have thrown if I could, from the Alice in Wonderland decor to the tea party itself to games and even party favors. Everything below can be found on Etsy, and nearly everything is budget conscious (I couldn't resist including a few high ticket items for anyone looking to splurge). Whether it's a baby shower, a birthday party, or just an anytime tea party, this should get you started.

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Invitations

mad hatter's tea party un-birthday party invitation

Download and print or email these customizable un-birthday party invites! $10

alice in wonderland wedding invitation

Or download these customizable Alice in Wonderland wedding invitations and reply cards! $18 (and they offer an option to print for you for an additional fee)

alice's masquerade ball invitation

For a fancier gathering, check out these downloadable invitations for Alice's Masquerade Ball! $12

alice in wonderland key to wonderland card

If you're looking to splurge, order these gorgeous cards (customizable for any occasion) complete with the key to Wonderland to invite your guests. $6 each

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Decorations

alice in wonderland tea party direction arrows

Show your guests the way to Wonderland with these vintage arrow signs! $11 for 10

alice in wonderland vintage dictionary pages with illustrations

These dictionary pages with Tenniel's illustrations will liven up any room! $21

alice in wonderland character decorations

These Alice in Wonderland characters are 2 feet tall! $25 each or $260 for all 12

tea pot place cards

These tea pot place cards are perfect for an Alice in Wonderland tea party! $20 for 10

alice's tea party candle

Scent your tea party with this Alice's Tea Party soy candle! $5

Alice in Wonderland Tea Cups and Tea

alice in wonderland tea tins

These sweet Alice in Wonderland tea tins come pre-packed with delicious tea! $15

mad hatter cheshire cat mug

It's the Mad Hatter! It's the Cheshire Cat! It's a mug! $14

alice in wonderland adventure quote mug

This Alice in Wonderland adventure mug is perfect for your party. $16

tweedledee and tweedledum teacup and saucer

Choose the color and character — here's a pink Tweedledee and Tweedledum! $45

alice in wonderland clay mug

I won't lie, I am a little obsessed with this Alice in Wonderland clay mug. $36

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Favors and Gifts

alice in wonderland playing cards

These Alice in Wonderland playing cards make a great activity, gift, or party favor! $11

alice in wonderland vintage keys

It would be so fun to give every guest their own key to Wonderland! $3 for 20

alice in wonderland stamped teaspoons

These hand-stamped teaspoons are perfect for your tea party! $14 each

alice in wonderland face mask

Keep it safe with these Alice in Wonderland face masks! $10

alice in wonderland nail art

Give your guests themed manicures with these Alice in Wonderland nail decals! $4

alice in wonderland bookmarks

These Alice in Wonderland bookmarks make the perfect party favor! $3 each or $11 for the set.

You don't have to murder time, believe six impossible things before breakfast, or all be mad here to plan the perfect Alice in Wonderland tea party! And should there be a lull in the conversation, you can of course invite your guests to guess the answer to the riddle "Why is a raven like a writing desk?"