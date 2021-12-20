This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Several years ago, a dear friend of mine was pregnant with twins and I took on the task of throwing her baby shower. (If I pause to think about how many years ago, I grow faint, because those twins are now teenagers with TikTok accounts, and there is no way I am old enough for that to be possible.) My friend would not have enjoyed a traditional baby shower, so I recruited another friend and asked if she would help me plan a tea party. She immediately came back with, "What about a mad tea party?" and I knew then and there that she was the perfect partner. We set out to plan an Alice in Wonderland tea party for our friends, and we pulled it off!

We were on a shoe-string budget, and made nearly everything ourselves. I have often thought about the party I would have thrown if I could, from the Alice in Wonderland decor to the tea party itself to games and even party favors. Everything below can be found on Etsy, and nearly everything is budget conscious (I couldn't resist including a few high ticket items for anyone looking to splurge). Whether it's a baby shower, a birthday party, or just an anytime tea party, this should get you started.

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Invitations

Download and print or email these customizable un-birthday party invites! $10

Or download these customizable Alice in Wonderland wedding invitations and reply cards! $18 (and they offer an option to print for you for an additional fee)

For a fancier gathering, check out these downloadable invitations for Alice's Masquerade Ball! $12

If you're looking to splurge, order these gorgeous cards (customizable for any occasion) complete with the key to Wonderland to invite your guests. $6 each

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Decorations

Show your guests the way to Wonderland with these vintage arrow signs! $11 for 10

These dictionary pages with Tenniel's illustrations will liven up any room! $21

These Alice in Wonderland characters are 2 feet tall! $25 each or $260 for all 12

These tea pot place cards are perfect for an Alice in Wonderland tea party! $20 for 10

Scent your tea party with this Alice's Tea Party soy candle! $5

Alice in Wonderland Tea Cups and Tea

These sweet Alice in Wonderland tea tins come pre-packed with delicious tea! $15

It's the Mad Hatter! It's the Cheshire Cat! It's a mug! $14

This Alice in Wonderland adventure mug is perfect for your party. $16

Choose the color and character — here's a pink Tweedledee and Tweedledum! $45

I won't lie, I am a little obsessed with this Alice in Wonderland clay mug. $36

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Favors and Gifts

These Alice in Wonderland playing cards make a great activity, gift, or party favor! $11

It would be so fun to give every guest their own key to Wonderland! $3 for 20

These hand-stamped teaspoons are perfect for your tea party! $14 each

Keep it safe with these Alice in Wonderland face masks! $10

Give your guests themed manicures with these Alice in Wonderland nail decals! $4

These Alice in Wonderland bookmarks make the perfect party favor! $3 each or $11 for the set.

You don't have to murder time, believe six impossible things before breakfast, or all be mad here to plan the perfect Alice in Wonderland tea party! And should there be a lull in the conversation, you can of course invite your guests to guess the answer to the riddle "Why is a raven like a writing desk?"