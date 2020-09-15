ALICE IN WONDERLAND Nursery and Decor Ideas

In my previous post on gender neutral nurseries, I realized that I could easily have shared nothing but Alice in Wonderland nursery ideas. You see, as I type this I may or may not have within my reach a framed tea party photo and an Alice in Wonderland puzzle. And that’s just on one desk.

I also may or may not have done an Alice in Wonderland engagement photo shoot and an Alice in Wonderland–themed wedding.

I guess what I’m trying to say is I’m kind of into Alice in Wonderland. If you are as well, enjoy this list of Alice in Wonderland nursery ideas. (Or, if you’re like me, this list of things you want in your childless home.)

Alice in Wonderland Art

There are SO MANY options when it comes to Alice-inspired art. Here are some ideas from understated to quirky.

Spark your little one’s imagination (or your own) with this hand painted 3D mini door.

Surround your baby with all your favorite faces from Wonderland. Take your pick of these 2 ft tall character cutouts.

This removable fabric vinyl wall sticker gives your little one a glimpse of Wonderland.

Personalize any space with custom decorated wooden letters.

I am OBSESSED with this set of poster prints. The colors and quotes will brighten up any space.

Let your guests know what they’re getting into with this personalized metal sign.

Functional Alice in Wonderland Nursery Ideas

Since you sometimes have to be sensible, try these Wonderland-inspired goodies that put the FUN in function.

Keep baby warm with this storybook blanket version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Make baby’s crib cozy with this quilt and bedding set. Prefer a pink palette? Try these assorted nursery linens .

It’s difficult to keep up with the time in a world where everything is nonsense, so let this quartz wall clock help you.

This whimsical lantern will set the tone for a candlelight tea party or perhaps serve as the nightlight that helps your kiddo fall asleep to good, silly dreams.

Cover your outlets in style with your choice of over a dozen designs of vintage Wonderland scene switch plates.

Or you can cover your light switches and outlets with these more Disney-esque switch plates.

You have to have somewhere to store your tea, of course, and this engraved tea box has plenty of room for all of your favorite flavors. Also, it’s the perfect size to hold tiny baby socks!

Whether you’re stirring your tea or eating ice cream at your unbirthday party, these hand stamped teaspoons are must-haves.

Alice in Wonderland Furniture

When you’re not falling down a rabbit hole, you’ll need furniture. Check out these whimsical creations.

This decoupaged and hand painted table is a perfect place to set baby’s TBR pile.

Whether you’re having a tea party or you just need a place to sit and read, this fancy chair is just the right size.

Your children can also have their own enchanted tea parties with a few of these hand painted kid’s chairs. Also available with the white rabbit.

Perhaps you’ll find these tea cup stools to be a better seating option.

Is your little helper having trouble reaching sinks and counter tops? This hand painted wooden stool will give them a boost.