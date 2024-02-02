Great Adult Books with YA Appeal

Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

One of the joys of being a librarian for both a middle and a high school is seeing students move throughout their reading journeys from middle grade books to young adult titles and eventually into adult literature. Watching readers grapple with increasingly complex texts is one of the best parts of my job, as is seeing them discover new favorite genres and authors as they grow up and read from a wider range of books. Many of the older students eventually begin reading books that are categorized for adult readers as they seek out new stories of interest to them.

Young adults reading adult fiction is incredibly common. Just look at the number of teens discovering horror writing through Stephen King or diving into science fiction with Frank Herbert. Often, fiction in a genre a young reader already enjoys paves the way for trying books not specifically written for children or teens and opens up a new world of possibilities. Young adult readers may also enjoy learning that their favorite YA authors have also written books for adults, expanding the backlist they can read their way through.