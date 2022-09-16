A Banned Books Week Action List: Book Censorship News, September 16, 2022

Next week begins Banned Books Week, and rather than passively “celebrate” banned books, let’s spend this week regrouping and taking a series of small action steps toward actually curtailing the non-stop assaults on intellectual freedom and First Amendment rights. I’ve pulled together a list of seven action items for the week plus several bonus actions — pick and choose to do them all or choose one per day for seven days (then, of course, keep the momentum going). Let this list help you get into the habit of championing the right to read and the right for all people to access the information they’re looking for.

Seven Action Items for Banned Books Week:

Bonus and Additional Action Items:

On “meet the teacher” nights or “back to school” nights — any such event will work — show up and take time to go read in the library. This small action not only shows how much the school library matters and how much life there is within it, but it also protects the library workers who may otherwise face harassment from right-wing “parental rights” people.

Find or build a local anti-censorship group.

Talk with 3 people in your community — friends, family, neighbors, etc — about book censorship. This is especially important in communities where such censorship is not occurring or hasn’t been highlighted in the news but may be occurring. Emphasize why it is an issue everyone should care about and share how people can get involved and engaged.

See a person on social media post false stories of grooming or indoctrination happening at schools? Call them out. Define those terms. Tell the individuals how they’re being indoctrinated by right-wing dark money groups into thinking these things, even though they are patently false (and created precisely for this reason).

Your work will matter this coming week. Sharing a photo of yourself reading a banned book and/or using a hashtag has some marketing value, but it doesn’t move the needle on the actual threats against the ability to read. Particularly for the most marginalized.

Here’s what the right is doing and preparing for this week. How you choose to counter these narratives will help determine the success of Banned Books Week as activism toward protecting the freedom to read or whether it pushes things back another step.

If you're not looking at this as a clear assault on First Amendment rights but are focusing on the poor books, try again. Look at the rhetoric they use and look at their arguments. Then try again. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/OoaMk1WHeb — Buttered Jorts (fka kelly jensen) 🐱🐰 (@veronikellymars) September 14, 2022

Book Censorship News: September 16, 2022

A Katy Independent School Teacher (TX) pulled every single YA book from their classroom. This is what the chilling effect of gag orders and book ban legislation is. Wholesale removal of books. Some more context for this story:

@katyisd when are we going to learn that attempting to appease extremists who accuse teachers & librarians of trying to “indoctrinate” & “groom” students with BOOKS, by enacting burdensome quiet censorship policies harms students and educators, rather than protects them? https://t.co/zGwoE43E2S — Anne (@AnneRussey) September 15, 2022

