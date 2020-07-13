About THE HELP Trending On Netflix: Critical Linking, July 13, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web is sponsored by our 1-year TBR subscription giveaway courtesy of Macmillan Reading Gold Group.

“The Help, a problematic white savior film that uses the plight of Black domestic workers in the south to prop up white feminism, reached No. 1 on Netflix earlier this week, putting it back in the spotlight for its focus on white saviors and exploitation of Black pain. The timing occurs just as protests and uprisings are taking place across the nation after the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and other victims of police violence.”

The article also links to lists of Black films to watch instead.

“Larson retired The Far Side, which was syndicated in almost 2,000 daily papers around the world for 15 years, in 1995, saying at the time that he feared that “if I continue for many more years my work will begin to suffer or at the very least ease into the Graveyard of Mediocre Cartoons”.

After promising a “new online era” last September with the launch of an online archive, on Wednesday he shared three new Far Side strips, alongside a personal essay explaining why he’d come out of retirement.”

For Far Side fans: it’s back.

“One of the most fun days at work for me each year is when TED’s annual list of summer reading recommendations comes out. The long catalog of excellent ideas suggested by the organization’s smart and diverse speakers is always a blast to comb through. I never fail to find a few things to put on my to-read list.

This year’s edition is no exception, even expanding on previous years to offer more than 100 books, as well as things to watch and listen to this summer. The whole thing is worth a look when you have some time to spare, but here’s a quick list to the top 20 titles that might appeal to entrepreneurs, including everything from poetry to memoirs to brain-expanding history.”

I love book lists that have something for all reading tastes.