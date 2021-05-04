When Nainoa falls off a cruise ship into the ocean, everyone assumes the worst. But, to their surprise, a shiver of sharks shows up to save the boy. Many folks believe this as a sign that the boy is chosen by the divine and must be gifted with some sort of power. A range of narrators help bring this book to life, following Nainoa as he grows into adulthood and is forced to reckon with the strange event of his childhood.