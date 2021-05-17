Asian woman reading outdoors

Riot Recommendation: The 25 AAPI Authors Everyone Should Know

It’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and we want to celebrate the AAPI authors you know and love! Unfortunately, the pandemic has brought with it an increase in anti-Asian racism and violence. We’ve talked about some of the best kids’ books to combat COVID-19-inspired racism as well as adult nonfiction about anti-Asian racism and how to fight it, but we also want to shine a spotlight on the amazing AAPI authors whose books you recommend.

Here are the AAPI authors you think everyone should know! Whether they write fiction, nonfiction, comics, kids’ books, or any other genre, we’re celebrating the diversity within the AAPI community with these reads. You let us know on Facebook and Twitter your favorites, and here are your answers. Get ready to see your TBR multiply!

  1. Thi Bui
  2. Susan Choi
  3. Kiana Davenport
  4. Aliette de Bodard
  5. Heidi Heilig
  6. Kiku Hughes
  7. Tae Keller
  8. R. F. Kuang
  9. Jhumpa Lahiri
  10. C. B. Lee
  11. Emery Lee
  12. Erika Lee
  13. Malinda Lo
  14. Sandhya Menon
  15. Chanel Miller
  16. Michael Omi
  17. Ellen Pao
  18. Linda Sue Park
  19. Neel Patel
  20. Aimee Phan
  21. S. J. Sindu
  22. Esmé Weijun Wang
  23. Ali Wong
  24. Hanya Yanagihara
  25. C Pam Zhang
