A Whirlwind Sci-Fi Adventure That’s Like Indiana Jones in Space

A year or two ago, I watched Kitasei’s previous novel, The Deep Sky, take over TikTok. It was everywhere. But for whatever reason, I never picked it up. But when The Stardust Grail came out, and the publisher described it as Indian Jones in space, I knew I had to read it immediately.

Maya Hoshimoto is a retired art thief turned anthropology grad student. Now, instead of traveling around the galaxy stealing artifacts, she studies them. She tries to settle into her new life by walking around campus, drinking coffee, and avoiding her never-ending deadlines. But something isn’t quite right. Maybe that’s why when Auncle, her best friend and former partner in crime, asks her to do one more job, she agrees. Maya heads into space with a new crew—a former member of the military and a medic robot—determined to find an artifact that could save Auncle’s alien species from extinction. The stakes have never been so high before, but Maya is determined to succeed.

I loved this wild whirlwind of a story full of unique world-building. Establishing a science fiction world full of other planets, moons, and space stations can be difficult. But Kitasei slowly introduces readers to the galaxy and the politics of the different alien races, robots, and colonies. At one point in the novel, Maya and her crew must find a way to steal an artifact from a museum. The heist vibes are immaculate. At another time, they head to a distant planet to explore ruins filled with carnivorous plants.

The audiobook is incredibly performed by Katharine Chin, a narrator who perfectly embodies Maya’s character. And as the action takes off, Chin keeps up with the pace, maintaining the tension and keeping listeners on edge until the very end of the novel.

If you love heist novels, adventure stories, or Indiana Jones-type stories, then The Stardust Grail is a must-read.