SFF Promotions A New YA Graphic Novel from Bestselling Author David Arnold Vivek Patel Sep 12, 2024 Vivek Patel Staff Writer View All posts by Vivek Patel You Might Also Like The Best Historical Fiction of the 21st Century (So Far) The Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years For Armchair Sleuths The Best New Mysteries For Your Book Club This Fall Books Aren't Mental Movies: You're Missing the Best Part of Reading 8 of the Most Infamous Literary Hoaxes The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists