A Purr-fect Program: A Massachusetts Public Library Is Waiving Fines When Shown A Cat Photo

While more and more public libraries elect to go fine-free for late-returned materials in the name of equity of service, that decision is not possible for all libraries across the country. To help patrons, many libraries offer amnesty weeks or programs that help those struggling to pay late fees to clear their balance. Often, even these fine-free facilities or amnesty events do not cover the fees associated with damaged or lost materials.

This week, Worcester Public Library in Massachusetts introduced March Meowness to help cardholders who may have fines on their accounts due to damaged or lost items. Through the entire month of March, fines will be cleared for anyone who shows up to the library and shows a photo of a cat. The library is already fine-free, so this is aimed to help those struggling with fines for book-related accidents.