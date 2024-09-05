A Humble, Small-Town Graphic Novel
How are you liking September so far? Personally, the last third of the year is my favorite, so I’ve been looking forward to this since, well, January. There’s so much to enjoy at the end of the year: autumn leaves, fun holidays…and great graphic novels!
Bookish Goods
Jujutsu Kaisen Tote Bag by KingdomOfMugsCo
If you like Jujutsu Kaisen and carrying your groceries in a more eco-friendly way, this is the perfect purchase for you! $24
New Graphic Novels and Comics Out This Week
Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer by Faith Erin Hicks and Peter Wartman
How does Iroh take his tea? Very seriously. So when the tea supply suddenly dries up, he immediately goes off in search of an answer. His quest leads him into the arms of someone from his past who is on a vital journey of her own. Together, they must both figure out how to get what they want.
Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Volume Seventeen by Nanashi
This romantic comedy follows Nagatoro and her beloved Senpai, whom she teases mercilessly but clearly loves. Now, though, it seems like there’s a new girl in Senpai’s life! Can Nagatoro figure out what’s going on between them while also dealing with a rivalry of her own?
Graphic Novels About Small Towns
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: small towns! They’re a popular setting for all kinds of stories and political speeches. Let’s see what these graphic novels have to say about them…
Botchan by Sōseki Natsume, Adapted by Kaori Okura
In this adaptation of the classic Japanese novel, the titular character is a young man from the city who takes a teaching job in a remote country town. There, he quickly finds himself out of his depth as he struggles to deal with rowdy students and, most of all, his duplicitous fellow staff members. Who is friend, and who is foe? Find out when Botchan is released on September 17.
Stillwater Volume One: Rage, Rage by Chip Zdarsky and Ramón Pérez
The people in charge of Stillwater have found the secret of immortality and control it completely, forcing everyone in town to remain as they are forever, whether they like it or not. It’s only a matter of time before the people of this bizarre little town find a way to strike back at those who have ruined their endless lives.
I don’t have a picture of a small town to share, but I do have a picture of my small dog, Poppy!
~Eileen