A Comic or Two to Remember
If you’re in the U.S., I hope you all enjoyed your day off yesterday! Now it’s back to business as usual, which means another edition of The Stack to keep you updated on the latest comics releases!
Bookish Goods
Superhero Scrunchie by Scrunchlifeshop
Now your hair won’t get in the way of your superheroing! My hair’s not long enough for that, so maybe I could use it as a bracelet. $5
New Graphic Novels and Comics Releases Out This Week
Last Quarter Volume One by Ai Yazawa
Hotaru and Mizuki first meet in a dream, after Hotaru has a near-death experience. Not realizing that Mizuki is an actual person, Hotaru is surprised to meet her in real life and that Mizuki has plenty of troubles of her own. What is the meaning behind their supernatural meeting? Are they destined to be together or not?
Power Girl: Electric Dreams by Leah Williams and Eduardo Pensica
It seems as if no one likes Kryptonians these days. Between anti-alien protestors, a virus of Kryptonian origins making everyone jumpy, and a new Krypton-hating supervillain on the loose, Power Girl has her work cut out for her –physically and emotionally. She’ll need to rely on family, especially her famous cousin Superman, to save the day!
Graphic Novels About Memory
Today’s Riot Rec theme is: memory! Since September is the month when we go out of our way to remember things in the catchiest way possible, let’s kick it off with some comic books about memory.
Junkwraith by Ellinor Richey
In a fit of frustration, Florence, an ice skater facing far too much pressure, throws away her skates. What she doesn’t realize is that abandoning something with so much meaning summons a junkwraith. It’s a vengeful spirit who eats away at Florence’s memories in retaliation. Now Florence has to put to rest the spirit she created before she forgets everything she ever knew.
Devour by Jazmine Joyner and Anthony Pugh
Vassie was once a powerful woman who protected her community. She is the last in a long line of Black women to take up the task. But now, with her memory failing quickly, the rest of her family returns to Alabama to take care of her. When they discover the true cause of Vassie’s memory loss, they find themselves up against a greater magic than they ever thought possible.
I’m sure it will take no special effort to remember to check back in on Thursday for more comic book news, will it, friends?
