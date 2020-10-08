A Call to Vote and an Endorsement

The following is a letter and endorsement from Book Riot.

At Book Riot, we understand that books are political. We stand for diversity, inclusion, feminism, and progressive values. With election season upon us here in the U.S., and democracy hanging in the balance, it is imperative that we all lend our voices to the call for every American to vote and be heard.

We’re living through unprecedented times. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a death toll of more than 1 million with total cases approaching 34 million. In the U.S. alone, we claim more than 7 million of these cases and deaths in the hundreds of thousands. Small businesses, including indie bookstores, have called on the community for support; many have shuttered. Essential workers have put their health and lives on the line to keep our hospitals, markets, and more open during lockdown. We’ve seen family, friends, and neighbors in crisis. We’ve been in crisis ourselves.

COVID-19 has infected the current administration, from the president down to members of his staff and those with whom he has made contact during mask-optional events.

This summer, the world was moved to action by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, and Black Lives Matter received increased attention as, across the nation and abroad, we united in protest to call for reforms and major change to the policing and justice system. BLM and the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and too many more have challenged people from all walks of life to examine, some for the first time, how white supremacy is upheld in this country, in our communities, and in our own households; to reckon with the fact that racism is built into our institutions, and that the stories we’ve told about America have long erased the people upon whose backs this country was built.

Hurricanes and wildfires continue to ravage the country, displacing thousands at a time when social distancing and staying at home saves lives. Meanwhile, scientists warn that climate change will continue to drive these record-breaking natural disasters.

We have had to call on one another for support at all levels, be it to make masks for hospital staff, buy from local and Black-owned businesses, or hop on a Zoom call for mental health check-ins with friends and family. This historic moment has illustrated, in ways both big and small, the power of community. But we cannot get through this if policy makers and those who set themselves up in positions to lead this country do not also put in the work.

We need an administration that listens to the people, including community leaders who are speaking truth to power; that takes a critical look at where we have been and what we can become; and that works toward and legislates progress and reforms. We need an administration that cares about the health, safety, and security of the people of this country. We need a president that is for the people; without this, our country will not stand. That is why Book Riot endorses Joe Biden for president.

Be an active participant in making change happen. Hold all of our elected officials accountable. Vote.

