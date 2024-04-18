QUIZ: Pick Your Favorite ’90s Movies and Get a Book Rec

Steph Auteri is a journalist who has written for the Atlantic, the Washington Post, Pacific Standard, VICE, and elsewhere. Her more creative work has appeared in Creative Nonfiction, under the gum tree, Poets & Writers, and other publications, and she is the Essays Editor for Hippocampus Magazine. Her essay, "The Fear That Lives Next to My Heart," published in Southwest Review, was listed as a Notable Essay in Best American Essays 2021. She also writes bookish stuff here and at the Feminist Book Club, is the author of A Dirty Word, and is the founder of Guerrilla Sex Ed. When not working, she enjoys yoga, embroidery, singing, cat snuggling, and staring at the birds in her backyard feeder. You can learn more at stephauteri.com and follow her on Insta/Threads at @stephauteri .

I’m at a point in my life where — when it comes to movies — I’m perpetually five years behind the rest of the general population. Promising Young Woman? Haven’t seen it yet. Werewolves Within? I’ve been meaning to watch that. Rocketman? I’ll get there. (I promise; I have a spreadsheet.)

Once upon a time, though, I was all about watching movies — particularly in the ’90s, when I was making my way through high school and early college, puzzling out my identity, figuring out who I wanted to be. This was a time when the movies I watched said something about who I was.