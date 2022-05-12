8 Year Old Published Book About How A Turtle Got Its Shell

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ethan Wang, an eight-year-old from San Diego, has published a book that was first inspired by a class assignment last year. Once he showed it to his mother and she liked it, he decided to make it into a book.

Ethan has won awards for his drawings and included illustrations in his 30-paged book titled How The Turtle Got Its’ Shell. The book follows a turtle who has armor built to disguise himself as he tries to rescue the princess and the rest of the peaceful Sea Dragon kingdom from a Sky Dragon invasion.

Ethan’s mother, Lei Qi, says she encouraged his writing as he contended with several health issues. “I think if I do the book for him, he will feel proud of himself. It may help him build his self confidence,” she said.

Ethan plans to write two more books and donate proceeds to his school for art and music supplies.

