8 Books Like GINNY & GEORGIA That Get Real About Growing Up: The List List #449

Flatiron Books, publisher of Ariadne by Jennifer Saint Hypnotic, propulsive, and utterly transporting, Jennifer Saint's Ariadne forges a new epic, one that puts the forgotten women of Greek mythology back at the heart of the story, as they strive for a better world.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 5 Books on Lesbian Nuns before Watching Benedetta

at Business Insider: 21 Horror Books to Read With the Lights On, From Stephen King Classics to Psychological Thrillers

at Electric Literature: 7 Books That Will Make You Think About Motherhood in New Ways

at Elite Daily: 8 Books Like Ginny & Georgia That Get Real About Growing Up

at Essence: 15 Books You And Your Mom Will Love

at InStyle: 9 Nonfiction Books by AAPI Authors That Should be on Your Reading List

at Mashable: 10 of the Best Stephen King book Endings

at The Millions: The 10 Creepiest Gothic Novels

at POPSUGAR: Struggling With Lingering Daydreams About The Lost Apothecary? Here Are 15 Books to Read Next

at Screen Rant: 10 Most Romantic Comic Book Weddings

at TIME: Three New Books Find Drama in the Scandals and Controversies of the Publishing World

at Tor.com: 9 Books to Expand Your Star Wars Reading List