8 Books Featuring Bi+ People in Longterm Relationships: The List List #418

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Autostraddle: 8 Books Featuring Bi+ People in Longterm Relationships

at Brightly: Children’s & YA Books by Latinx Authors

at Bustle: These Books Are So Sexy They’re Basically Erotica

at BuzzFeed: 15 Great Novels To Read To Celebrate Bi Visibility Day

at Crime Reads: Seven Medical Thrillers That Go Beyond The Emergency Room

at Electric Lit: Classic Queer Books You Might Have Missed

at Epic Reads: 11 YA Books That Prove You Don’t Have to be Face-to-Face to Fall In Love

at Get Literary: 8 Delightful Books to Make Downton Abbey Fans Feel Right at Home

at The Guardian: Top 10 books about social media

at Mental Floss: The 12 Best Stephen King Movies and TV Shows You Can Stream Right Now

at POPSUGAR: 22 Spooky New Books That Will Put You in a Halloween State of Mind

at Riveted Lit: 8 Books That Feature Real History

at Shondaland: 10 Books That Explore the Complex Relationship of Sisters

at Tor.com: Five Books Where Assuming Aliens Are Just Like You Might Get You Killed