8 Books Featuring Bi+ People in Longterm Relationships: The List List #418
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Autostraddle: 8 Books Featuring Bi+ People in Longterm Relationships
at Brightly: Children’s & YA Books by Latinx Authors
at Bustle: These Books Are So Sexy They’re Basically Erotica
at BuzzFeed: 15 Great Novels To Read To Celebrate Bi Visibility Day
at Crime Reads: Seven Medical Thrillers That Go Beyond The Emergency Room
at Electric Lit: Classic Queer Books You Might Have Missed
at Epic Reads: 11 YA Books That Prove You Don’t Have to be Face-to-Face to Fall In Love
at Get Literary: 8 Delightful Books to Make Downton Abbey Fans Feel Right at Home
at The Guardian: Top 10 books about social media
at Mental Floss: The 12 Best Stephen King Movies and TV Shows You Can Stream Right Now
at POPSUGAR: 22 Spooky New Books That Will Put You in a Halloween State of Mind
at Riveted Lit: 8 Books That Feature Real History
at Shondaland: 10 Books That Explore the Complex Relationship of Sisters
at Tor.com: Five Books Where Assuming Aliens Are Just Like You Might Get You Killed