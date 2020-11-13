8 Books About Feminist Folklore: The List List #425

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at AudioFile: 5 Sports Romance Audiobooks

at Brightly: 15 Children’s & YA Books That Celebrate Native American Heritage

at Bustle: So Many Of Your Favorite Celebrities Have Memoirs Out This Month

at BuzzFeed: People Are Sharing The Sex Books That Basically Changed Everything For Them

at Crime Reads: Tropical Cozy is the Balm We Need for Trying Times

at Electric Lit: 8 Books About Feminist Folklore

at Epic Reads: These YA Fantasy Novels Have Sprawling Adventures for You to Go On!

at Lit Hub: Here’s some of the best online quarantine writing from the last few months.

at POPSUGAR: 15 Romantic Novels That Feature Characters With Disabilities

at Riveted Lit: 5 Graphic Novels You Don’t Want to Miss!

at SYFY Wire: Get Rec’d: Seven YA SFF Books for a Cozy November

at Tor.com: 5 SFF Books About Star-Crossed Lovers