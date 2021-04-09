7 Bookstagrammers On How to Create a Cozy Reading Nook: The List List #444
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Apartment Therapy: 7 Bookstagrammers On How to Create a Cozy Reading Nook
at Brightly: 8 Incredible Novels in Verse for Tweens
at Bustle: 14 Online Book Clubs You Can Join Right This Moment
at BuzzFeed: 12 Books That Incarcerated People In The US Have Been Banned From Reading
at Electric Lit: The Best and Worst Codependent Relationships in Literature
at Epic Reads: These 15 Books Have the Most Unique Magic Systems in YA
at Medium: 10 Of The Best Tools For Writers
at Riveted Lit: 18 Banned Books and Why They Were Banned
at Tor.com: All the New Science Fiction Books Arriving in April!
at The Week: 6 books that inspired Hanif Abdurraqib’s work