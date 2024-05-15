6 of the Best Free Audiobook Apps

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to the shiny new version of Best of Book Riot! Who doesn’t love a glow-up?

💸 These are the best hardcover and paperback deals from Amazon’s big book sale.

🧝‍♀️ Put on your pointy ears and get ready for season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first trailer just dropped!

🚫 The Enid Public Library in Oklahoma has once again banned Pride displays, making this the third year of battles over LGBTQ+ material in the community.

🏖️ Slather on some SPF and sink into the best new BIPOC beach reads.

🎧 The best things in life are free, and that includes these 6 great audiobooks apps.

🐉 Dragon smut girlies, these goodies are for you.

🚀 Don’t miss this action-packed Korean space opera.