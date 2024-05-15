6 of the Best Free Audiobook Apps
Welcome to the shiny new version of Best of Book Riot! Who doesn’t love a glow-up?
💔 Nobel Prize-winning author Alice Munro has died at the age of 92.
💸 These are the best hardcover and paperback deals from Amazon’s big book sale.
🧝♀️ Put on your pointy ears and get ready for season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first trailer just dropped!
🚫 The Enid Public Library in Oklahoma has once again banned Pride displays, making this the third year of battles over LGBTQ+ material in the community.
🏖️ Slather on some SPF and sink into the best new BIPOC beach reads.
🐉 Dragon smut girlies, these goodies are for you.
❗️YA fans, have you met our Hey YA podcast? Jump in with sci-fi and fantasy books for AAPI Heritage Month.