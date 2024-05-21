5 Under-the-Radar BIPOC May Releases + The Best BIPOC Releases Out Today

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

If you don’t follow Amerie’s (yes, that Amerie) book club, you should definitely check it out. This month’s selection is Have You Been Long Enough At Table by Leslie Sainz, a poetry collection that looks at the Cuban American experience.

As for today’s books, I’ve got some bangin’ new releases — which includes a new rom-rom by Kevin Kwan of Crazy Rich Asians fame — and a couple other under-the-radar books that came out this month for you to read.