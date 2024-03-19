The National Book Foundation has announced its 5 Under 35 honorees for 2024. This recognizes authors from around the world under the age of 35 who have put out their first work of fiction in the past five years, and whose work “promises to leave a lasting impression on the literary landscape.” The honorees each receive a $1,000 prize, funded by the Amazon Literary Partnership.

Here are this year’s honorees, who will be celebrated at the 5 Under 35 Ceremony on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the Brooklyn Museum.