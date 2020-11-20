5 SFF Books Full of Twists and Turns: The List List #426

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: An Attitude of Gratitude: 17 Books That Show Kids What It Means to Be Thankful

at Bustle: Obama Gets Real About Trump In His New Memoir & 9 Other New Books To Check Out

at BuzzFeed: 15 Must-Read Books If You Loved These Fantastic TV Shows

at Crime Reads: The Crime Novels of Mexico City

at Electric Lit: 9 Books About Mistaken Identity

at Epic Reads: 21 Books Like the Dark and Haunted ‘Nancy Drew’ to Read

at Lit Hub: 7 of the Year’s Best Debut Novelists on Their First Literary Loves

at New York Public Library: 22 Books for Fans of The Queen’s Gambit

at POPSUGAR: 32 Books Becoming TV Shows in 2021 — Including the Gossip Girl Reboot

at Riveted Lit: 9 Creative Romeo and Juliet Retellings

at SYFY: Get Rec’d: Nine sci-fi and fantasy romances to huddle up with in November

at Tor.com: Five SFF Books for the Goth in Your Life