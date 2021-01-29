5 Contemporary Black Poets You Should Know: The List List #434

Early Bird Books Love to read? Love great deals? Early Bird Books brings you free and bargain eBooks that match your interests. You can sign up for free, read the books on any device, and the books are yours to keep. Sign up to our eBook deals newsletter and start getting great deals on bestselling titles today! Learn more at earlybirdbooks.com.

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: 16 YA Books on Love

at Bustle: 20 Books To Read To Ring In Joe Biden’s Presidency

at BuzzFeed: 40 YA Fantasy Books We’re Highly Anticipating In 2021

at Crime Reads: Millenial Cozies: A New Generation Discovers the Joys of the Cozy Mystery

at Electric Lit: 8 Books About Mothers Separated From Their Daughters

at Epic Reads: 10 YA Books That Put the #MeToo Conversation Front & Center

at Essence: 5 Contemporary Black Poets You Should Know

at The Guardian: Top 10 books about children fending for themselves

at Lit Hub: 22 Books That Helped Me Write the Story of My Transition

at POPSUGAR: These 18 Love Books Are, Hands Down, the Sweetest Valentine’s Day Gifts

at Riveted Lit: 18 Must-Read Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books with LGBTQIA+ Characters

at Tor.com: Five Dark SFF Books That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud