5 Back-to-School Thrillers with Truly Villainous Students: The List List #416
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Brightly: Must-Read Picture Books Written by Black Authors
at Bustle: The Books Everyone Will Be Talking About All September Long
at BuzzFeed: 19 New Historical Fiction Books You Won’t Be Able To Put Down This Fall
at Crime Reads: Sympathy for the Devil: 5 Classic Noir Villains with a Touch of Humanity
at Electric Lit: 10 Books About the Promise and Perils of Alternative Schooling
at Epic Reads: 16 Enemies to Lovers Romances We Definitely Don’t Hate to Love
at Essence: Back to School: 6 Must-Read Books About Race For Your Children And Teens
at Food52: The 5 Books That Made Vegetables Cool Again
at Get Literary: Creepy Campus: 5 Back-to-School Thrillers with Truly Villainous Students
at Lit Hub: 12 Books You Should Read in September
at POPSUGAR: 18 YA Books to Diversify Your Kids’ Bookshelves and Teach Them to Become Better Allies
at Riveted: Clever Retellings of Classic Stories
at Tor.com: The Power of Teamwork: 5 SFF Books Written Collaboratively