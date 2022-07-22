49 Queer and Feminist Books Coming Out Summer 2022: The List List #490

Good Morning Love, new from Ashley M. Coleman For fans of My (Not So) Perfect Life and Jasmine Guillory’s While We Were Dating, a disarmingly fun debut novel follows Carlisa Henton as her life comes undone after a chance meeting with a rising pop star. With fresh and honest prose, Good Morning, Love examines the uncertainty of being a new professional looking to chase a dream while also trying to survive in a world that’s not always kind to ambitious women.

at CBR: 10 Magical Girl Anime That Are Already Modern Classics

at Electric Lit: 7 Flash Fiction Stories That Are Worth (a Tiny Amount of) Your Time

at Goodreads: The 72 Most Popular Fantasy Novels of the Past Three Years

at Autostraddle: 49 Queer and Feminist Books Coming Out Summer 2022

at Tor: 5 Fantasy Villains You Love to Hate

at LGBTQ Reads: 5 Graphic Memoirs

at Five Books: 5 Books To Help You Boss It As You Get Older

at Buzzfeed: 20 Short Passages From Books That Made Me Immediately Want To Read The Entire Thing

at New York Times: 8 Newly Published Books, From Joseph Smith to Salmon Farms

at Epic Reads: 12 YA Books About Siblings That’ll Make You Want to Hug Yours

at POPSUGAR: 92 Thriller and Mystery Books to Sink Your Teeth Into

at Riveted Lit: 18 YA Thrillers You Won’t Be Able to Put Down

at Crime Reads: The Great Locked Room Mystery, Top 10 Impossible Crimes