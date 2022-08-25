3rd Annual Stephen King View-a-Thon Offering $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies

For the third year in a row, USDish.com is looking for a fan to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels. If selected, the fan will receive $1,300, a swag bag with a $350 value—which includes a FitBit—and tickets for the 2023 premier of Salem’s Lot. The only thing USDish.com asks in return is for the viewer to document their experiences watching each movie—noting what made them jump, which villains they preferred, etc. They even provide a worksheet to record thoughts and a guide for watching the movies.

Interested viewers can fill out the application on the USDish site, which includes a prompt asking what makes them the perfect candidate, to be answered in 200 words or fewer. Applicants who submit an optional video, like last year’s winner Ashley LaBossiere, will be more likely to be selected.

Applications are open now until September 16, 2022.