22 Books Like LOVECRAFT COUNTRY: The List List #413

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: 21 Picture Books to Read for Fall 2020

at Bustle: 22 Books Like Lovecraft Country, From Uzumaki To The Vegetarian

at BuzzFeed: 10 Scary Books Every Horror Lover Needs To Read

at Crime Reads: 10 California Crime Novels That Aren’t Set in Los Angeles or San Francisco

at Electric Lit: 9 Classic Gothic Books from the 19th Century

at Epic Reads: 22 Standalone Fantasy Novels for When You Can’t Commit

at Get Literary: Ladies Lead the Way: 8 Stories of Unconventional Women Who Transformed the World

at NYPL.org: Essential Reads on Feminism for Kids and Essential Reads on Feminism for Teens

at POPSUGAR: Got a Short Attention Span? These Audiobooks Under 3 Hours Are For You

at Riveted: Upcoming Books by Black Authors That We Can’t WAIT for You to Read!

at Shondaland: Your Fall 2020 Book Preview

at Stylist: Feeling lost: 17 books, memoirs, and self-help guides to read right now