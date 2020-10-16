21 Cozy Mysteries to Settle Down With This Fall: The List List #421
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Brightly: 16 Great Chapter Books for Third Graders
at Bustle: Scary Books To Cosy Up With For A Halloween In Lockdown
at BuzzFeed: 24 Romance Novels That Will Make Your Heart Feel Warmer And Cozier Than A Cable-Knit Sweater
at Crime Reads: 17 Crime Fiction Series that Use Real Historical Figures as Sleuths
at Electric Lit: 9 Books to Fill the Void of GLOW Season 4
at Epic Reads: 35 Completed Book Series to Marathon Guaranteed to Keep You Reading
at Get Literary: Witchy Reads for Hocus Pocus Fans that Will Put a Spell on You
at Lit Hub: Americans Abroad in Literature: A Passport to Reading
at Mental Floss: 11 of Our Favorite Horror Books
at POPSUGAR: 21 Lighthearted, Cozy Mystery Books to Settle Down With This Fall
at Riveted Lit: Series to Read if You Love Neal Shusterman’s Arc of a Scythe
at Shondaland: 5 Spooky Books to Read This October
at Tor.com: Five Indigenous SFF Authors You Should Be Reading