21 Cozy Mysteries to Settle Down With This Fall: The List List #421

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

at Brightly: 16 Great Chapter Books for Third Graders

at Bustle: Scary Books To Cosy Up With For A Halloween In Lockdown

at BuzzFeed: 24 Romance Novels That Will Make Your Heart Feel Warmer And Cozier Than A Cable-Knit Sweater

at Crime Reads: 17 Crime Fiction Series that Use Real Historical Figures as Sleuths

at Electric Lit: 9 Books to Fill the Void of GLOW Season 4

at Epic Reads: 35 Completed Book Series to Marathon Guaranteed to Keep You Reading

at Get Literary: Witchy Reads for Hocus Pocus Fans that Will Put a Spell on You

at Lit Hub: Americans Abroad in Literature: A Passport to Reading

at Mental Floss: 11 of Our Favorite Horror Books

at POPSUGAR: 21 Lighthearted, Cozy Mystery Books to Settle Down With This Fall

at Riveted Lit: Series to Read if You Love Neal Shusterman’s Arc of a Scythe

at Shondaland: 5 Spooky Books to Read This October

at Tor.com: Five Indigenous SFF Authors You Should Be Reading