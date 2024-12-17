2024’s Best Book Club Books
The Best Book Club Books of 2024
After seeing all manner of best-of book roundups these past few weeks, I thought it was time that I, as the writer of our book club-focused newsletter, get in on it.
The 10 Best Science Fiction Books of 2024
What can you expect in these 10 great books? Novels and novellas, for sure. Short fiction still plays a large role in science fiction, after all, and overlooking novellas leaves a lot of great work on the sidelines. You’ll find cyberpunk, Martian colonies, robots, galaxy-spanning militaries, space travel, climate fiction, and loads of commentary on the human condition. You’ll find several great debut works here as well as books from established authors in the genre. Science fiction in 2024 made sure there was something for everyone.
The Best New Book Releases Out December 17, 2024
Now for the new—there’s a new sequel in the translated Detective Galileo series that is set in Japan (Invisible Helix by Keigo Higashino, translated by Giles Murray), and the New York-set literary mystery series that follows Claudia Lin (The Rivals by Jane Pek).
The Most Anticipated Books of 2025, According to Goodreads
Despite the title, these are the most anticipated books of the first half of 2025: only two of their picks are published after June. Considering that fall is usually the biggest publishing season, that means we have plenty more great books to look forward to.
Explode Your TBR With All the Best Books of the Year Lists!
2024 is quickly drawing to a close, and everyone is coming out with their best-of-the-year book lists. So for this week’s book news roundup, we’re going to look at a bunch of the best-of lists. How many have you read? Are any of them on your TBR? Are there certain books that are showing up on every list? You’ll have to check them out and find out! Plus, we’ve got lots more hot book news. Let’s dive in.
Nonbinary 2024 YA Books You May Have Missed
Readers of a queer-focused newsletter likely don’t need definitions—especially because definitions are themselves necessarily fluid, but nonbinary is an umbrella category to describe people who don’t align their gender with either “male” or “female.” This is, of course, a huge simplification. Nonbinary folks can identify in a number of ways, including agender, bigender, demigender, genderqueer, genderfluid, multigender, polygender, and more. There is incredible and powerful nuance in gender identification.
Year-End Reading Recs, Book Club Suggestions, and More
We’re getting very, very close to the end of the year, so let’s go out with an explosion of reading recommendations! We’ve got one last round of “Best of 2024” lists, book club suggestions to keep your reading going into the new year, plus a roundup of new releases that your patrons are hearing about.